Max Power pens message to Wigan supporters after late Ipswich drama

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power has penned a message to Latics fans after his side’s late equaliser against Ipswich Town allowed them to tighten their grip on the League One title.

Will Keane connected with Power’s low cross to convert from close range four minutes from time and salvage a draw that leaves them five points clear of second-placed Rotherham United.

Keane had put the Latics ahead on the eve of halftime before Sam Morsy and Conor Chaplin’s goals turned the tables but Leam Richardson’s side showed the fight and belief that has been key to their promotion push this term.

Power referenced exactly that resilience in his message to fans on Twitter after the game.

It looked for much of the season as if Rotherham were going to win the League One title but Wigan have capitalised on their slump in recent months and are now within touching distance of a return to the Championship.

Should the Latics win and Rotherham fail to on Saturday, the former’s return to the second tier and League One title triumph will be confirmed.

The Verdict

Last night’s draw could prove to be a massive result for Wigan as it leaves them 90 minutes away from promotion and the league title – assuming things go their way on Saturday.

It’s been a hugely impressive season for Richardson’s side and Power’s performances should not be overlooked.

Whether it is in defensive midfield or at right-back, the 28-year-old has been a key contributor as his 50 appearances, five goals, and 15 assists prove.

He clearly feels a close connection to the fanbase, in what is his second spell at the club, and they’ll love this message from him after another hard-fought result.


