Max Power delivers message to Sunderland fans after Wigan move confirmed

Wigan summer arrival Max Power has reached out to Sunderland fans after his move to the Latics was confirmed.

The 27-year-old left the North West club to join the Black Cats in January 2019 but after being released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, has rejoined the DW Stadium outfit.

Power had his ups and downs during his Sunderland tenure, twice seeing the club defeated in the League One play-offs, but had become a regular fixture in midfield and the club captain before his summer exit.

With his next step now confirmed, the midfielder took to Twitter to reach out to the Stadium of Light faithful and thank them for their messages.

A special mention to all Sunderland supporters. I’ve had so many great messages wishing me all the best and the feeling is mutual. The good times will come again and I’m already looking forward to hearing the famous roker roar next season. 🔴⚪️ — Max Power (@mp_1825) June 16, 2021

Power joined the club after their relegation from the Championship, signing first on loan in August 2018 and then permanently five months later, but was unable to help Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson, or Lee Johnson lead them back to the second tier.

He was one of seven senior players not offered new terms and released by the Black Cats, with the departures of Power, Grant Leadbitter, and Josh Scowen indicating that the club could have a new look midfield next season.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will love to see this message from Power, who clearly still feels a strong connection with the Stadium of Light faithful despite his exit.

The midfielder was a regular fixture in the side throughout his three years at the North East club and as that brought some difficult periods, was not always a universally popular figure.

There can be no questioning his work rate and effort though, something which the Latics will be gaining from in 2021/22.