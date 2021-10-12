Max McMillan reacts to Fleetwood Town milestone

19-year-old Max McMillan was delighted as he notched his first goal in a Fleetwood shirt as his side beat Barrow in the Papa John’s Trophy to seal a place in the knockout rounds.

The Cod Army came from behind to run out 1-3 winners at Holker Street with second-half strikes from Jay Matete, Ryan Edmondson, and Max McMillan proving the difference.

McMillan will be hoping to build on his first goal for Town but isn’t going to get ahead of himself as he looks to break into the first-team on a regular basis.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, McMillan was left proud as he hit the ground running.

“I’m buzzing. It was everything that I’ve been working for this season, trying to get into the team and trying to impress the manager.

“Hopefully a goal has done that. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s good for my learning. I’ve just turned 19 and I’m still learning men’s football.It’s different to Under-23s, which I am used to.

“Playing teams like Barrow is good for me physically, going up against strong centre-halves and learning from that.”

The Verdict

The youngster will be hoping to progress within the Fleetwood set-up, which has been overhauled with success as of late with a lot of products featuring within the England national team set-up.

After making his debut and scoring his first goal, he couldn’t have got off to much of a better start as far as making an impression on manager Simon Grayson goes.