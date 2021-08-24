Max Lowe to Reading FC: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Reading are facing a critical period now over the next few weeks as the transfer deadline approaches with them needing incomings to help to recover from a difficult start to the season.

The Royals have been under a transfer embargo that has limited the amount and type of signings that they can make this summer.

However, Reading have finally started to make some progress in the window recently with both Junior Hoilett and Tom Dele-Bashiru arriving to bolster the squad.

Veljko Paunović’s side are still looking light in numbers in one or two key areas though. One position in particular that they look a little light on is at left-back with them having lost Omar Richards from their squad.

What do we know so far?

It has been reported by The Sun on Sunday (22/08/2021, p59) that Reading have now entered the race to secure a potential loan move for Sheffield United defender Max Lowe.

It is believed that Sheffield United could potentially allow the defender to leave Bramall Lane on a loan deal this summer, after he has struggled to convince Slavisa Jokanovic that he can be a key part of his squad this season.

Reading are thought to be considering Lowe as an ideal replacement for Richards following his transfer to Bayern Munich during the off-season.

That comes after they had previously handed former Watford and Newcastle United left-back Achraf Lazaar a trial with the club during the pre-season period. However, a deal has not been offered to him meaning the Royals still need a new left-back.

Paunovic’s side are thought to be facing competition from Championship rivals Barnsley who are monitoring Lowe in case any late interest emerges in Callum Styles this summer.

While it had been previously reported that Swansea City could be eyeing up a move for Lowe as a potential replacement for Jake Bidwell who is interesting Middlesbrough.

Football League World has also learned that Nottingham Forest have had a loan offer rejected by Sheffield United for Lowe as they aim to bring in a new left-back before the deadline.

Is it likely to happen?

Reading’s transfer embargo situation could make this transfer a difficult one to get over the line and it will all come down to how much of the 24-year-old’s wages the Blades are willing to cover.

The Royals would on the face of it represent a good potential destination for Lowe to rediscover his form and confidence this season.

That comes with their full-backs having impressed since Paunovic took charge of the club with them handed a key role within his setup at both ends of the pitch.

However, the likes of Swansea City, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are also very good options for Sheffield United to consider in terms of the right club to send Lowe out to this summer.

Therefore, Reading are going to face a major fight to convince Sheffield United that they are the right team to be entrusted with Lowe’s development over the course of the campaign.

Should Reading be able to sort out a deal with Sheffield United in line with the restrictions on how much they can pay in terms of player wages then they have a chance of making this deal happen.

However, the other three sides that are in the race will have to do less discussing in terms of a potential loan fee and or the amount of wages they would be required to pay. That gives them teams an edge on the Royals at this stage.

While Sheffield United’s decision to reject Forest’s loan bid for the defender means that Reading could struggle to put together a package that would appeal to the Blades. And it could also call into question whether the 24-year-old will even be made available.