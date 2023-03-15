Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has insisted that recent scrutiny of the club's results has given them "an edge" ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Following Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Stoke on Tuesday, the Blades have the chance to move six points clear of the play-off places with victory at The Stadium of Light this evening.

However, given the Black Cats impressive win at Norwich at the weekend, that could be a tough ask for United, considering their recent form.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are enduring a tough run of their own at the minute, having lost four of their last six Championship games.

That is something which has led to some questions in recent weeks, about whether they could yet be overhauled in the race for that second automatic promotion spot.

Now though, it seems seem Lowe believes those comments about the club, will instead give him and his squad extra motivation for this match.

Looking ahead to that clash with Sunderland, the Sheffield United full-back told Yorkshire Live: "I watched them against Norwich. They are a young team, they have some good individual players and like most games in this league it is not going to be easy.

"They are going to bring numbers. We have a point to prove now. A lot of people are talking about us and it gives us an extra edge."

The Verdict

This should certainly be a good game to watch on Wednesday night.

Sunderland reignited their hopes of claiming a play-off place with that win over Norwich on Sunday, so they too ought to be well up for this one to maintain their push for a top six spot.

However, Sheffield United too will know Middlesbrough's result last night gives them a big opportunity in the race for automatic promotion here, and as Lowe says, they have other incentives too.

As a result, both sides should be right up for this one, which ought to make for an entertaining encounter as both go for a vital win.