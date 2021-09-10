Max Lowe reveals what he has already been ‘blown away’ by at Nottingham Forest

Max Lowe admits that he has been “blown away” by some of Chris Hughton’s training sessions as the defender continues to settle in at Nottingham Forest.

Lowe signed for Forest on loan from Sheffield United a fortnight ago after falling out of favour at Bramall Lane, returning to the East Midlands after a previous spell with Derby County.

The 24-year-old is yet to make his debut for Forest having been an unused substitute in the Reds’ 1-1 draw at Pride Park last time out.

Forest fought off competition from the likes of Reading and Barnsley to land Lowe’s signature, and the full-back has already spoken highly of his new manager, Chris Hughton.

Speaking to the press for the first time since his arrival on Trentside this afternoon, Lowe admitted that he has been “blown away” by some of the manager’s training sessions already, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Cardiff City.

“He’s a great coach,” Lowe said. “I’ve been blown away by some of his sessions already.

“His demands are really high – a lot higher compared to what I’ve been used to in terms of individuals within the team.

“He demands leadership and you need to know your role if you’re going to be playing on a matchday. He’s made that clear to me and the others who have signed.

“It’s easy for us moving forward because we know what we have to do.”

Lowe became Forest’s fifth signing of the summer, with the club then bringing in Mohamed Drager, Braian Ojeda, Xande Silva, Djed Spence before the end of the transfer window.

Rodrigo Ely then became their 10th signing of the summer after the window closed, with the 27-year-old arriving on a free transfer having been on the lookout for a new club.

There is plenty of competition for places in Hughton’s side, then, with Lowe relishing that going forward.

He added: “The gaffer has put it out there that everyone’s fighting for their place in the starting eleven, so there’s going to be natural competition.

“As a squad, we see it as healthy competition because we need to push each other. It’s a squad game and it is a long season as everyone knows.

“There’s a lot of games and we all need to play our part. The training has been good.”