Max Lowe has revealed his delight after it was revealed he had joined Sheffield Wednesday following his departure from bitter rivals Sheffield United.

The left-back joined the Blades in the summer window back in 2020, and he went on to make over 50 appearances in the red-and-white over the past four years, which brought many highs and lows.

Sheffield Wednesday sign Max Lowe

However, with his contract expiring this summer, there were doubts about Lowe’s future, and it was revealed that he would be leaving Bramall Lane when his deal runs out.

And, the 27-year-old has wasted little time in finding his next club ahead of pre-season, as Wednesday announced on Saturday morning that he had agreed to make the move across the Steel City, which will become official on July 1.

Max Lowe sends Sheffield Wednesday message

Even though he was set to be let go by Sheffield United, this is still a controversial move as very few players move directly between the two Sheffield clubs.

Therefore, Lowe is sure to get a hostile reception when the derby is played in the Championship next season.

But, he is clearly ready for the challenge, and Lowe sent a message to his new fans on social media shortly after the deal was confirmed.

“Excited for this next chapter. Can’t wait to get started.”

Max Lowe is a shrewd addition for Sheffield Wednesday

Of course, this move is going to generate headlines due to the rivalry between the clubs, but from a football perspective, it’s a smart addition for the Owls.

Danny Rohl did a magnificent job in keeping Wednesday in the Championship last season, as they looked destined for League One when he was appointed after a disastrous start.

Yet, his man-management and coaching ability got a big response from the group, and the manner in which they survived on the final day means they will head into the new season with real optimism, particularly after Rohl signed a new contract at Hillsborough.

But, it was clear they needed to add more quality, and Lowe is the sort of signing that does just that.

He arrives with a good pedigree, having played in the Premier League for the Blades, whilst he also impressed in the Championship with Derby County earlier in his career. Furthermore, his attacking style should be suited to what Rohl wants from a full-back.

You would imagine that Rohl was a big reason for Lowe making the decision to join the Owls, and he will hope the style of play allows him to flourish as he enters his peak years.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans

Another factor that makes this a good bit of business for the Owls is that they’re picking Lowe up on a free transfer.

We know that they’re not going to have the biggest budget in the league, so they need to be clever with how they operate, searching for bargains - and Lowe certainly fits the bill.

So, it’s a positive start to the window, and you get the feeling that Wednesday could be very busy over the coming weeks, and it will be intriguing to see how the XI looks when the new season starts in August.