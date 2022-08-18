Max Lowe makes admission about Sheffield United future amid transfer speculation

Max Lowe’s Sheffield United future has looked fairly uncertain so far this summer.

Since joining the Blades, the left-back has made just 11 appearances for his side so far and spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Lowe played 20 times for Forest in the league scoring a goal during his time and a result, Steve Cooper’s side tried to make a move for him this summer although it’s said their bid was below United’s asking price meaning he stayed put.

The transfer window remains open until the end of the month meaning he could still depart Bramall Lane, however the 25-year-old has been playing for the Blades since the start of the season and scored his side’s second goal last night as they beat Sunderland 2-1.

Despite the prospect of further speculation, it seems as though the player is ready to focus on his future at Bramall Lane and aim for the top as he told SUTV: “My plan is to block the noise from the outside.

“I’m a Sheffield United player and to do the same again. I got promoted last year and I want to do it again this year. There’s no better feeling than getting promoted.

“The squad is good enough to do it, so why not? That’s what we are looking at. We were close last year and I don’t think we’ve started off terribly when you look at the table at the moment.

“We are in a good place and we need to carry on.”

Furthermore, Lowe was pleased to get his goal last night and hopes he can push on from here as he admitted: “The goal has been a long time coming and a nice moment for me and it was topped off with three points, which is the most important thing.

“I scored one goal last season and , funnily enough, Macca [Stuart McCall] pulled me in the warm up and asked how many goals did you score last season? We had a quick conversation on the pitch and he said he wants more from me in that final third, so long may it continue.

“It’s been a wake up call for me, I can’t lie. He [Heckingbottom] told me I will get the opportunities and it’s up to me to take them. It’s been a good benchmark for me and I need to maintain that.”

The Verdict:

Max Lowe’s time at Sheffield United probably hasn’t gone the way he would’ve wanted it to so far and therefore speculation over his future earlier in the summer didn’t come as a surprise.

However, the player has been given the opportunity to play at the start of this season and seems to be taking his chances by scoring and putting in good displays.

Therefore, you can understand why Lowe may be prepared to focus on his future with the Blades and push for promotion, something which is has already been able to achieve once.

The aim for him now is to make sure he keeps his standards high and continues to deliver what the manager wants to see from him.