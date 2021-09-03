Max Lowe in: Nottingham Forest’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

It turned out to be a productive end to the transfer window for Nottingham Forest despite initial frustrations.

The Reds went into the first league game of the season at Coventry having made only two signings, with Philip Zinckernagel arriving in time for the trip to the CBS Arena.

Fast forward nearly a month, and Forest’s squad looks a lot healthier. Eight further additions were made, and the club also managed to retain Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall despite interest from the Premier League.

Chris Hughton will hope that an influx of new players will help him to galvanise results on the pitch, when his side return to league action against Cardiff City next weekend.

Here, we take a look at what the manager’s strongest looking XI may look like now the transfer window has closed…

Ethan Horvath’s recent performances in the Carabao Cup have seen him be thrown into contention to replace Brice Samba as Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper. Chris Hughton stuck with Samba in the draw at Derby, though, and is expected to start him a lot more going forward.

At left-back, Max Lowe is undoubtedly Forest’s strongest option ahead of Gaetan Bong, whilst Worrall and Scott McKenna will start alongside each other in the heart of defence. The right-back position is a very interesting one, given the Reds’ business towards the end of the window.

Mohamed Drager and Djed Spence both arrived from Olympiacos and Middlesbrough respectively, with the latter arriving on loan from the Riverside.

Spence is seen more as a wing-back or someone who can play further forward, raising questions as to whether Jordi Osei-Tutu represents a better option in the back four. Osei-Tutu’s hamstring injury isn’t believed to be too serious, with the defender back in training in the week gone by.

Moving into midfield, and James Garner will undoubtedly be one fo the first names on the teamsheet, and the question is more about who partners him.

Ryan Yates has been a mainstay under Chris Hughton since his appointment last October, but highly-rated Paraguayan youngster Braian Ojeda arrived on a four-year deal from Olimpia on Tuesday.

Ojeda, who made his debut for Paraguay on Thursday night, will need time to settle and adapt to English football, and whilst he is a highly-regarded prospect, Yates is arguably stronger at the moment.

In the final third, Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson are certain to start, and Alex Mighten should start on the left flank.

But Xande Silva, who joined on a permanent deal from West Ham on Deadline Day, is an interesting player who can play either out wide or on the flank, so will provide plenty of competition in the final third.

Leading the line is likely to be Lewis Grabban, amid competition from Lyle Taylor and new recruit Silva.