Max Lowe identifies key factor in Nottingham Forest’s success after return from injury

Where Djed Spence has taken a lot of the headlines down the right flank for Nottingham Forest this season, the threat that Max Lowe has carried from the other side has also been a key contributor in climbing the table and the 24-year-old’s recent return from injury has been a welcome one for Steve Cooper.

Remarkably, Spence and Lowe have strengthened the Forest side on loan deals from direct promotion pushing rivals Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Lowe had his reservations about joining the Reds after coming through the Derby County youth setup but has since built a bond with the group of players and supporters.

Lowe explained why he stayed at Forest, rather than returning to Sheffield United for his rehabilitation, from the groin injury that he returned from against Derby last month, when he spoke to NottinghamshireLive.

He said: “I wanted to stay here, be part of the changing room, stay with the boys and be in amongst it.

“I think the worst thing I could have done was take a step away and go back to Sheffield when I’m part of the team, so I’m not going to leave halfway through the season.

“It’s something I wanted to do.

“I was happy it was just eight weeks.

“Jack (Colback) filled in at left-back while I was out and was fantastic.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong.

“That gives opportunities for lads to play in midfield.

“It just shows how strong our squad is.”

Jack Colback did fill in admirably in using all of his experience to slot into a left wing back role.

However, Forest are far more dangerous going forward with Lowe in the side, taking some of the reliance off of Spence and Brennan Johnson wreaking havoc down the right wing.

The Verdict

It is testament to the atmosphere around the group that Steve Cooper has created, that Lowe did not want to leave during his injury lay-off.

Lowe was deemed surplus to requirements by Slavisa Jokanovic early on this campaign, but through no real fault of his own with an abundance of left sided options at Bramall Lane.

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stevens have been the go to left back or left wing backs at Bramall Lane this season, with the latter being a crucial cog in the club’s meteoric rise from League One.

Especially with the losing mentality that set in at the club last season, it was important for Lowe to be exposed to a different environment this term as he continues his development at the City Ground.