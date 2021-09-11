Max Lowe drops hint on his Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest future

Max Lowe has hinted that he is open to extending his spell at Nottingham Forest if he plays regularly this season.

Lowe became Forest’s fifth summer signing a fortnight ago when he put pen to paper on a season-long loan move from Sheffield United.

This came after the 24-year-old fell out of favour at Bramall Lane, having arrived in a double deal from Derby County last summer alongside Jayden Bogle.

Lowe made only eight appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season, as they were eventually relegated from the top-flight.

Lowe now finds himself looking to make an impact at Forest, having signed for the season on loan with a view to playing regularly.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his debut this weekend, as the Reds host Cardiff City at the City Ground.

He is yet to make his debut for the club, but speaking to the press yesterday, Lowe admitted that he is open to staying if regular game time is on the cards.

He said: “I’m going on 25 now, so I need to be playing football. If that’s not at Sheffield United, I need to find it elsewhere.

“If everything goes right, the manager’s happy and all parties are happy, it’s definitely something I would look at (staying longer).

“In a way, I know I’ve got two years left at Sheffield United, but I’m fighting for my future. This is the biggest season of my career so far.”

The Verdict

I definitely think there is some potential in Lowe.

He’s at a good age, he’s from the area and he is a player who is badly needed at Forest given the previous lack of options at left-back.

If he can prove himself, then you can see Forest pursuing a permanent move given the plethora of options United have at left-back.