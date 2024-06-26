Highlights Max Lowe joining Sheffield Wednesday adds spice to the Steel City derby, a smart free transfer under Danny Rohl's management.

Lowe's proven Championship experience and promotion-winning background bring valuable know-how to the Owls squad.

Under Rohl's leadership, Wednesday has transformed into an attractive option for players looking to be part of a successful journey.

Sheffield Wednesday announced the signing of Max Lowe earlier this month, with the left-back joining a small number of players who have moved directly to Hillsborough from bitter rivals Sheffield United.

When the Blades confirmed that Lowe would be one of several players departing when their deals expired this summer, it was always expected that there would be Championship interest in the 27-year-old given his pedigree.

However, few would’ve envisaged the ex-Derby man joining the Owls, and Lowe crossing the divide is sure to add some extra spice when the Steel City derby returns in November.

Max Lowe backed to make his mark at Sheffield Wednesday

From a football perspective, this looks like a smart bit of business for Wednesday, as they have added a proven Championship performer to Danny Rohl’s squad on a free transfer.

Lowe has impressed in the second tier with Derby previously, whilst he was also a part of the Nottingham Forest squad that won promotion to the Premier League under Steve Cooper, so he knows what’s required to be successful at this level.

And, speaking to FLW, Wednesday fan pundit Callum explained why the new recruit will provide some much-needed competition down the left flank, as he also admitted his injury record is a slight worry.

“He is a player that has quality, he has shown that with Nottingham Forest in the past, as they got promoted. Both Lowe and Djed Spence were very good in that season, showing the importance of having good full-backs.

“I think his injury record is a concern, and the fact he’s played for United, but if Rohl gets a chance with him, it’s important to give him a chance and to see what he can do. I think he will rival Marvin Johnson for that left-sided role and that competition is what we need.”

Max Lowe can play a big role for Sheffield Wednesday

Lowe has had bad luck with injuries, but if he can stay fit, he will be a real asset to this team, and his energy and drive down the left could become crucial to the team.

Furthermore, that promotion-winning experience is only going to help in a Wednesday dressing room that doesn’t have too many players who have played in the Premier League or who have been successful in the Championship.

You can be sure that Rohl appreciates adding someone with that know-how to the dressing room, and he will hope that it will have a positive impact on the rest of the group.

Danny Rohl factor will make Sheffield Wednesday an attractive option

As outlined above, this would appear to be a real coup for the Owls, as they’ve brought in a good player by Championship standards on a free, and he will give them another good option down the left side.

It demonstrates the appeal of Wednesday now that Rohl is in charge, with the German having done an outstanding job since he was brought in.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Points 35 15 5 15 50

He inherited a team low on confidence, where relegation seemed inevitable, and a club in a mess with the fans understandably livid with the owner.

Even though the latter hasn’t been resolved completely, Rohl has transformed Wednesday due to his coaching ability and the way he has united the players and the fans.

So, they are now an appealing option for players who will want to be part of the journey under Rohl after he committed his future to the club in the summer.