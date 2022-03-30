Max Lowe, Brennan Johnson and Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones react to Djed Spence message following England milestone

After a stunning season at club level for Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence was finally rewarded with a first call-up for the England under-21’s squad this week.

The Championship were well represented for the latest round of fixtures, with 11 players who are either on loan in the second tier or at a club permanently at the level in the squad.

For Spence though it was a maiden appearance in the list of individuals chosen to be in Lee Carsley’s squad, and after sitting on the bench for the 4-1 victory over Andorra, the 21-year-old made his debut against Albania on Tuesday night as a second half substitute.

A cap for his country has continued Spence’s remarkable campaign, which saw him start it out in Middlesbrough’s plans before Neil Warnock decided to loan him out to Forest for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Spence has thrived as an attacking wing-back at the City Ground, earning rave reviews for his performances and there’s set to be a transfer tug of war between top teams across Europe for his signature this summer.

The youngster posted a message to his Instagram account following his Three Lions debut and it has gotten a reaction from his current Forest team-mates Max Lowe and Brennan Johnson, as well as Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, whose form was the reason as to why Chris Wilder did not recall Spence in January to Boro.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that this won’t be the first England under-21 cap that Spence receives in the near future, even though he has tough competition there with Tino Livramento in his way.

The ceiling for Spence though is much higher than the under-21’s – he will be eyeing up the senior squad if he gets his move to a big club this summer which is expected.

There is the pressing issue though that Trent Alexander-Arnold will probably be England’s first-choice for years to come, but Spence can cross that bridge if it ever comes.

It was a deserved call-up and debut though for Spence following his form this season and it will not be the last time he dons the England shirt.