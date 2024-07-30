Highlights Max Lowe credits Bannan and Palmer for convincing him to switch clubs amidst controversy.

Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday transfer raises stakes, only four players took such a risk.

Lowe aims to prove his worth to Wednesday supporters after moving from their bitter rivals.

Max Lowe has credited Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer with convincing him to make the controversial switch from Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday.

Lowe’s time at Bramall Lane came to an end this summer with the conclusion of his contract with the Blades.

He spent four years with the club, but struggled for consistent game time during that period, and even spent a stint on loan with Nottingham Forest during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 27-year-old made 44 appearances in the league across three seasons for Sheffield United, including 35 starts, and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2023 (all stats from Fbref).

But the end of his contract led to his departure, ultimately signing for bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent.

Max Lowe - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 8 (7) 0 2022-23 26 (24) 1 (5) 2023-24 10 (4) 0

Max Lowe credits Sheffield Wednesday duo for transfer

Lowe has opened up on the controversial decision to swap Sheffield United for Sheffield Wednesday.

He admitted that he knew it could earn him a lot of attention, but has credited new teammates Bannan and Palmer for convincing him it was the right move.

“I’m not going to lie, at first I knew it would make some noise,” said Lowe, via The Star.

“But once I’d spoken to the senior lads and especially the gaffer, it made my decision really easy.

“It wasn’t one I felt like I couldn’t handle and that’s why I’m here.

“It’s no secret how big the rivalry is, but the manager made clear what he expects from me, I spoke to Baz (Bannan) and Liam (Palmer) and I knew it was something I could handle.

“This is something I want to be a part of more than anything.

“I want to play at Hillsborough, I’ve seen the atmosphere created there and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2024 summer transfer business

Lowe is not the only fresh face through the door at Hillsborough this summer, with Danny Rohl working to strengthen his side ahead of the new season.

Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery and Jamal Lowe are among the other additions, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson and Ben Hamer also joining.

Charlie McNeill completed the switch to Sheffield Wednesday as well, with James Beadle returning for another loan stint from Brighton.

Max Lowe will be hoping to cement himself as a regular presence in Rohl’s side this season, with the team aiming to improve on their 20th place finish in the table.

Lowe has taken a big risk with Sheffield Wednesday switch

The rivalry between these two clubs goes back 135 years, and only four players have made the switch from United to Wednesday.

That puts added pressure on him to perform compared to if he signed for literally any other Championship side this summer.

Lowe struggled for regular game time last season, but he has good experience under his belt, and knows what it takes to perform at a high level in the second division.

He could prove a very shrewd signing for Sheffield Wednesday, and if he performs well then that will earn him a lot of favour among the supporters due to his Sheffield United history.