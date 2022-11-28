Max Crocombe in 4th – Ranked: Grimsby Town’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Grimsby Town currently sit in 16th position in the League Two standings, with a run of a mere point in their last four creating some distance from the play-off positions.

Certainly proving to adapt to League Two football well again, it remains to be seen what this season has in store for the Mariners.

Here, we take a look at the club’s five most valuable players right now.

Note: All figures have been taken from Transfermarkt…

5. Lewis Richardson – €200k

Lewis Richardson has managed 10 League One appearances thus far this season, accumulating a total of 530 minutes of fourth-tier action.

Richardson has started six of these matches and has netted once in the league thus far.

On loan from Burnley, the exciting youngster has shown glimpses of his ability and what is to come in his future.

4. Max Crocombe – €200k

Max Crocombe has cemented himself as number one at Grimsby this season, with the 29-year-old featuring in all 18 league games thus far.

Keeping six league clean sheets and conceding a mere 18 goals, it has certainly been an impressive start to the campaign for him.

Crocombe has also started all cup matches, proving to be vitally important for his side.

3. Keyendrah Simmonds – €250k

Keyendrah Simmonds has been unable to make much of an impact thus far for the Mariners and has amassed just 148 minutes of League Two football.

On loan from Birmingham City, the 21-year-old will be hoping to impress during his League Two stint to better his chances of advancing at St Andrew’s.

There are good levels of competition in forward positions at Grimsby, something that could continue to hinder his chances of progression.

2. Anthony Glennon – €250k

Anthony Glennon has become a regular starter at Grimsby, with the 23-year-old operating as a left-back or as a left-wing-back.

The 23-year-old is a real source of creativity from the left side of the pitch, whilst he has completed his defensive chores with a minimum of fuss.

Glennon has two goals and six assists to his name in 18 appearances across all competitions.

1. Bryn Morris – €250k

Bryn Morris tops the chart, with the 26-year-old another who has played 18 games in all competitions thus far this season.

The central midfielder, who has been tasked with holding the midfield at times, had a spell on the sidelines from mid-September to mid-October but has since returned and started matches.

Signing from Burton Albion last time out, Morris has proven to be a strong addition for the Mariners.