Max Bird shares three-word message ahead of Derby County’s upcoming clash with Blackburn

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has taken to Instagram to share a message ahead of the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The 21-year-old helped his side secure a point in their recent showdown with Coventry City by making his 14th appearance of the season in this fixture.

Despite falling behind at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the first-half of this meeting, Derby produced an encouraging performance following the break and eventually equalised in the 78th minute as Graeme Shinnie fired past Sky Blues goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Derby could potentially move to within three points of safety this weekend if they beat Blackburn at Pride Park.

Although Wayne Rooney’s side will need to be on top form to prevent the likes of Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz from scoring, they ought to be quietly confident heading into this fixture as they have yet to suffer a league defeat in-front of their supporters during the current campaign.

Ahead of his side’s upcoming showdown with Blackburn, Bird has taken to Instagram to share an upbeat message.

The midfielder posted two pictures of himself in action during the club’s draw with Coventry City with the caption: “We’ll keep fighting!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB (@max.bird10)

The Verdict

When you consider that Derby are currently facing an uphill battle to retain their Championship status for another season due to the points deduction that they recently received for entering administration, it is imperative that they start to pick up victories on a regular basis at this level.

Having already shown some signs of promise during the current campaign, Bird will be determined to help his side secure a positive result in their showdown with Blackburn.

Particularly impressive during Derby’s 2-1 victory over Stoke City last month, the midfielder managed to score his first senior goal in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.44.

If Bird is able to replicate this display during the club’s upcoming clashes with Blackburn and Barnsley, there is no reason why he cannot help the Rams secure maximum points in both of these fixtures as his side aim to climb the Championship standings.