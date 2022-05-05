Max Bird shares message with Derby County supporters after winning individual award

Max Bird has taken to Instagram to thank Derby County’s supporters for voting him as the club’s Young Player of the Season.

The Rams academy graduate won this award earlier this week while Curtis Davies was named as the overall Player of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

Bird has managed to make considerable strides in terms of his development during the current term as he has emerged as a key player for Derby.

In the 41 league games that he has participated in, Bird has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

Despite some heroic performances from the Rams this season, they were unable to overcome the two separate points deductions that they received earlier this year.

Now preparing for life in League One, it will be interesting to see whether Derby are able to keep Bird at Pride Park this summer as he may not be short of interest from elsewhere.

Reflecting on the personal award that he received on Monday, Bird has admitted on Instagram that he is delighted to have been named as the Young Player of the Season.

Bird posted: “Delighted to win the Sammy Crooks Young Player of the Season!

“Thank you to everybody that voted.

“Your support has been fantastic all season long.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

“A special shoutout to all my teammates & coaches who have helped me develop this year.

“Let’s finish strong on Saturday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB (@max.bird10)

The Verdict

Whereas a host of Derby’s academy graduates have been given the opportunity to showcase their talent by manager Wayne Rooney this season, it is hardly a surprise that Bird has been named as the club’s Young Player of the season.

The 21-year-old has managed to make 1.5 tackles and record a pass success rate of 83% in the Championship this season as he has averaged a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.95 at this level.

With Bird’s contract set to run until 2024, Derby will certainly be in no rush to sell him if the proposed takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner is completed.

Therefore, it may take a major bid from elsewhere to test the Rams’ resolve as they will be keen to keep Bird at Pride Park.