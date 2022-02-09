Max Bird reacts after big personal moment for him in Derby County’s win over Hull City

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has posted on Instagram to thank his side’s fans for the support during last night’s 3-1 victory over Hull City, marking his 100th appearance for the Rams in the perfect way.

The 21-year-old has been forced to stand up to the challenge of inexperienced teammates, administration and a 21-point deduction for off-the-field misdemeanours this term, even acting as one of the more senior heads in the Rams’ squad considering their transfer embargoes and the need to sell some of their assets as they look to survive financially.

This has meant he’s been a regular starter for Wayne Rooney’s men once again this term, playing regularly last term but cementing his place as one of the second-tier side’s most influential players this season with former midfield partner Graeme Shinnie leaving the club to join Wigan Athletic last month.

With 29 Championship outings already in the tank this term, with his absence in last Wednesday’s match against Huddersfield Town the league only game he has missed this season, this has taken him up to the 100-appearance mark, an impressive total for a player who is still nowhere near at his peak yet.

This could potentially draw interest from other sides in the coming months considering Derby’s situation – but he seems fully committed to the cause with yesterday’s result taking them within four points of safety.

That victory over Hull has given them real belief that they can make up the deficit and survive at the end of the campaign – and he definitely feels the support in this quest as he took to Instagram this morning.

He said: “Great result on my 100th app (appearance) last night.

“Thank you for your fantastic support as always!”

The Verdict:

This is the type of player Derby fans will want to see at their club for the foreseeable future – and they certainly have no shortage of young talent with Jason Knight and Liam Thompson also available as options in midfield along with Festy Ebosele.

Lee Buchanan is someone they will also want to hold on to, especially with Dyan Williams moving to Chelsea. Unfortunately, sales of young players hasn’t stopped there, with Luke Plange also making the move to Crystal Palace last month.

Even though he’s returned on loan for the remainder of the campaign, that’s quite a blow and they will be hoping to keep their other stars to set up what could be a bright future for the East Midlands club if they can find a new owner.

That new owner can help to tie down some of their most promising assets and steer them in the right direction – and that’s something they will need if they want to stay in the Championship for the long term.

They still have a real battle to avoid relegation this season – but they have given themselves a fighting chance and if they do secure survival – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Knight and Bird remain at Pride Park for the foreseeable future.