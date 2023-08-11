Highlights Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be leaving Pride Park as links to a move away, particularly to Hull City, grow stronger.

The Rams have endured a flat start to the season, with a League One opening weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic compounded by a first-round exit in the Carabao Cup at the hands of Blackpool.

Boss Paul Warne continues to seek clarity on which players he will have available after the 1st September deadline.

The East Midlands club have already seen a number of departures with Jason Knight and Krystian Bielik joining Bristol City and Birmingham City respectively, while last season’s top scorer David McGoldrick exited for Notts County.

And, Bird could be the next player to say his goodbyes after coming through the youth system at Pride Park back in 2017.

The 22-year-old made his 141st appearance in black and white, playing 90 minutes in a below-par 2-0 defeat to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but could it be his last outing?

Hull City bid for Max Bird

EFL Championship side Hull City have made a third bid for Derby midfielder Max Bird.

Reported by Barry Cooper from Hull Live, The Tigers have lodged a third cash offer after two rebuffs, with former Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior very keen to link back up.

Hull City's bid is seen as a significant step forward in the negotiations, and they believe they have a very strong chance of enticing the 22-year-old to swap the East Midlands for East Yorkshire, despite coming through the Derby academy and being from the area.

The Burton-born man developed a very strong relationship with Rosenior when the pair worked together at Pride Park, with the 39-year-old making him his vice-captain, stepping up to the plate in the absence of Curtis Davies.

Bird has a year remaining on his current contract and is understood to be keen on making a move to the MKM Stadium.

Paul Warne drops revealing Max Bird hint

As also reported by Barry Cooper on Hull Live, Derby County manager Paul Warne has hinted that Bird's head has been turned by transfer speculation, amid interest from Hull.

Speaking after midweek's defeat to The Seasiders in the League Cup, the 50-year-old was very critical of his side's performance in front of the home faithful, and believed interest in some of his players ahead of the transfer window deadline may have had an impact on the result.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby Warne said: "I feel like, possibly, a couple of my players have had their heads turned.

"I just feel like they think there's a potential move or something. I just don't know, it feels a bit strange to me really. We're always looking for new players, for fresh players but I just feel like at the moment - if the window shut tomorrow, I feel like we're short is the best way (of explaining it). Maybe I'm uber paranoid but that's the job of a football manager.

"I don't think any player goes out and doesn't give one hundred per cent but I do understand the human psychology of it all, it can have a feel.

"It might and I'm not just saying it happens for the players themselves, but it might happen for the ones around them.

"Let's just say - and it isn't going to happen - there's a bid in for Josh Vickers, the players think there's a bid in for Josh Vickers, there's an increased bid in for Josh Vickers, Josh Vickers might be considering it, it's a great move for him, it might cause a bit of instability, that's all I'm saying.

"Maybe I'm reading too much into it. I don't think anyone goes out and plays any differently, but these aren't robots.

"They're all trying to do well. Normally I'd say we're over-stimulated, over-aroused is the best way to put it, trying too hard, but tonight it felt like we were at the other end of it, we weren't trying hard enough."