Max Bird issues three-word response to Derby County’s video footage

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has responded to the club’s official Twitter account’s video footage of his interview for RamsTV by insisting that he is determined to push on over the coming years.

A product of the Rams’ youth academy, the 19-year-old was handed his senior debut in 2017 by then-boss Gary Rowett during a League Cup clash with Barnsley.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of that particular campaign, Bird featured on a sporadic basis for Derby last season due to the presence of Mason Mount, Bradley Johnson and Tom Huddlestone.

However, after Mount and Johnson both left Pride Park during the previous summer transfer window, Bird was handed the chance to prove himself in the Championship by Rams manager Phillip Cocu in December.

Following an impressive cameo display against Wigan Athletic, the 19-year-old marked his first league start of the season with an assist in Derby’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Since this particular fixture, Bird has established himself as a mainstay in the Rams’ starting eleven and will now be looking to help the club achieve a positive end to the campaign.

Currently 12th in the second-tier standings, Derby could potentially launch a late push for the play-offs if they are able to maintain their consistency over the next nine games.

After the Rams’ Twitter account shared footage of an interview with the midfielder, Bird responded on the social media platform by posting: “Just getting started!”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Bird has been over the past few months, there is no reason why he cannot emerge as a pivotal player for Derby in the not-too distant future.

As well as illustrating that he has an eye for a pass, the midfielder’s willingness to break up play has given his team-mates the freedom to express themselves in the Championship.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Rams, Bird may be able to help his side reach the play-offs for a third time in three years.

Unquestionably talented, the midfielder will fancy his chances of making great strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Cocu.