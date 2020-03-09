Max Bird reacts to Derby County ace’s performance after impressive Blackburn display

Max Bird has taken time to recognise Louie Sibley after he inspired Derby County towards a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The 18-year-old – making only his second league appearance for the club this season – scored once and played a key role in the win in the absence of Wayne Rooney.

Sibley fired in an unstoppable effort on 26 minutes to make it 1-0 to Derby, and his pass on 41 minutes found Graeme Shinnie whose shot was followed in by Chris Martin for 2-0.

Martin netted from the penalty spot on 85 minutes to confirm a big win for Derby – a victory that sees them climb to only five points off the Championship play-off spots.

There were question marks over whether Sibley would be able to translate his form in the under-23s across to the first-team, but his performance yesterday proved that he can manage the step-up with ease.

After the game, another impressive youngster in Max Bird took time to praise Sibley on Instagram, after a first proper sighting of the teenager.

Next up, Derby face Millwall at The Den as they look to maintain their push for the top-six.

The Verdict

Sibley was quite brilliant for Derby yesterday and his goal was extraordinary, and he certainly looks like a really exciting prospect.

A lot of pressure was on him to provide the creative spark in Rooney’s absence, but he was a constant threat throughout.

The play-offs are only five points away and at this stage of the season, that really isn’t anything.