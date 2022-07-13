Max Bird from Derby to Coventry: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Coventry City are preparing a move for Max Bird this summer, after the ball playing midfielder suffered relegation to League One with Derby County.

The Sky Blues may be set to lose key players themselves in the remainder of the transfer window, so bringing in someone of Bird’s quality and potential would give them a greater chance of building on their 12th placed finish in the Championship last term.

What do we know so far?

Coventry are lining up an offer for Bird, and are also interested in Louie Sibley, as per Football Insider, prioritising certain players in what is set to be a fairly quiet window, in relative terms, at the CBS Arena.

Bird has made an impressive 112 appearances for Derby by the age of 21, and has two years remaining on his current deal at Pride Park.

Is it likely to happen?

The Sky Blues do not have a player like Bird, someone very technically gifted in possession, who can start attacks from deeper areas.

In Ben Sheaf they have a solid holding midfielder for the level, but his skillset is stronger in protecting the backline than it is making Coventry more dangerous in the final third.

With the new takeover finally getting over the line, and particularly with two years left on Bird’s deal, Derby are in a fairly strong situation and may be content not cashing in this summer, and hoping that the 21-year-old can play a key role in taking them back to the second tier at the first time of asking.