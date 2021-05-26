Max Aarons to Tottenham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Norwich City right back Max Aarons could well be on the move this summer after another brilliant season at Carrow Road, with a plethora of clubs said to be eyeing a move for the youngster.

As per a report by Eurosport, Tottenham Hotspur are said to have put themselves back in the running for the full back and are seemingly keen on reinforcing what has been a creaky backline to say the least in North London over the course of the campaign just gone.

Competition for the 21-year-old is expected to be fierce after his performances for the Canaries this term and many will be expecting the player to be sold for big money if he does choose to continue his development elsewhere after coming through the ranks with the newly promoted Championship side.

Here, we assess whether a move to Spurs would be right for Aarons this summer.

Is it a good potential move?

In short, this is a very good potential move for Aarons on paper as he would be joining a side who will be playing regular European football in the UEFA Conference League next term after failing to make the Europa or Champions League places.

The issue of who will be the next Tottenham manager is something that has yet to have been resolved, however whoever comes into the hot seat will undoubtedly be seeking to play attractive, attacking football, as this is one of the main cornerstones that the club’s playing philosophy is built on.

With the Norwich man being an extremely talented attacking outlet, this could be a match made in heaven if Spurs pull a deal off.

Would he start?

Given the amount of money that will need to change hands in order to even get Aarons to the club in the first place, you have to expect that he would slot in as first choice at right back ahead of the inconsistent Serge Aurier and Matt Docherty, who have both struggled over the last 12 months.

Japhet Tanganga is another player who has also filled that role on several occasions, however realistically speaking it is anyone’s guess as to who starts there next season.

The spot is up for grabs and it would be fair to assume that Aarons could make it his own if he moved to the capital.

What does he offer?

Pace, power and defensive solidity. Aarons is everything that managers look for in a modern full back and he could really thrive at Spurs.

He is far more defensively adept in one on one situations than the likes of Aurier and Docherty and given his age, he will only continue to improve if he did indeed arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the right coaching and chances to develop his all round game, Aarons has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in his position.