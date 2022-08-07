Max Aarons slams official after controversial moment in Norwich City’s draw with Wigan

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has branded the failure to award his side a penalty following a late tackle on him in the box a ‘disgrace’.

Aarons was brought down by midfielder Tom Naylor in the 88th minute against the Wigan, with Naylor appearing to follow his connection with the ball with a high boot on the the young defender.

Aarons was left with a severe gash and forced to be substituted, and felt City were denied a clear spot kick.

Speaking to media after the game, Aarons said: “I think it’s a disgrace. Officials at this level have got to see that in real time. A tackle like that in the middle of the pitch would be a red card, let alone in the box.

“I can ride a lot of the challenges pretty well, that’s the type of player I am. But I’ve obviously taken a full swing there, (Naylor’s) studs are up and he’s followed through.”

Aarons was the hero for Norwich as he scored an equaliser for the Canaries midway through the second half after Wigan took the lead in the first half with James McClean pouncing on poor defending.

Norwich enjoyed large spells of possession but struggled to turn that into chance creation. Despite the disappointing result and denial of a late penalty, Aarons felt it was a step in the right direction: “We did that a lot better today, and as long as we can take our chances moving forward, we can dominate teams.”

Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Craig Fleming Tranmere Rochdale Wigan Oldham

The Verdict

It’s a difficult call to make as Naylor wins the ball first before his follow through on the tackle collides with Aarons taking a shot with his left foot.

It’s not a clear call to make and the referee could be justified with either decision, penalty or not. That being said, the decision probably overshadows what was an underwhelming performance from Norwich who struggled to turn possession into chances.

Should the poor form continue, Dean Smith could find himself under pressure at Carrow Road.