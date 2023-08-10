Highlights Leeds United's pursuit of Max Aarons indicates that a new right-back is a priority for Daniel Farke this summer, which raises doubts about Cody Drameh's future at the club.

Aarons, who has spent his entire career at Norwich, is set to return to the Premier League with Bournemouth after Leeds' interest fell through.

The failed pursuit of Aarons suggests that Leeds will bring in another right-back, potentially ending Drameh's chances of being a first-choice player and leading to his potential sale this summer.

Leeds United's move for Max Aarons is evidence that a right-back is on Daniel Farke's shopping list this summer, casting Cody Drameh's immediate future at Elland Road into doubt.

Aarons has been a Norwich player for his entire career, making 213 appearances in total for the Canaries since his professional debut in 2018.

That also included two promotions with Norwich, under the tutelage of Leeds United's current manager.

There has been Premier League interest during the summer months but no concrete offers until now for a player who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Carrow Road.

Max Aarons transfer saga

But the 23-year-old will be making his return to the Premier League after spending last year in the Championship, with Bournemouth set to sign the England under-21 international for a fee that will initially be around £7 million.

Aarons wasn't always set for a switch to the Vitality Stadium, though, as for the last week it looked as though he may remain in the second tier of English football.

Southampton were reported to be in pole position last week according to TalkSPORT ahead of the sale of Tino Livramento to Newcastle United, but he was then linked with a sensational switch to Leeds, as it was revealed that the West Yorkshire outfit had agreed a deal with Norwich to take Aarons to Elland Road.

That was a move that would have brought Aarons back together with his former manager, but there was more drama to come as, later in the day, it was revealed that he was instead on his way to sign for Bournemouth after they came in with an offer.

Some reports even claimed that Aarons walked out of a medical at Leeds to head to the Cherries.

What's the latest Cody Drameh's future at Leeds United?

A move for Aarons has added clarity to the right-back situation at Leeds, and it is evident that Farke isn't completely satisfied with his options, hence why he and Leeds made a move for Aarons.

The Whites have long-serving defender Luke Ayling is 32 and past his best, Sam Byram has also come in and is a player Farke knows well who can cover at both full-back positions, and Cody Drameh is the other right-sided option.

For many fans and neutrals heading into the summer, the Whites should have been doing everything in their power to assure Drameh of first-team football next season, and looking to give the 21-year-old a new deal.

He is into the final 12 months and many were expecting him to be involved more heavily, given how much he had impressed previously with Cardiff City and Luton Town when on loan in the Championship over the last two seasons.

Leeds probably felt like they had enough work to be doing than to have to think about buying a new right-back, making it a no-brainer to attempt to retain Drameh. If he is told that he is first-choice, he likely will be minded to stay and fight at the top end of the Championship.

The latest development suggests otherwise, though. The failed pursuit of Aarons still implies that Leeds will make an addition at right-back, and likely spells the end of Drameh's future at Leeds.

He will, no doubt, wish to be first-choice, and if another player comes in, that weakens his position in the pecking order. No player is going to sign a new deal in that situation, and potential suitors will be aware of that, too.

Unless some sort of quick resolution can be found between Farke and Drameh, it is likely Leeds will sell him this summer, given that it is the last summer opportunity for them to receive a fee for him with just a year left on his contract.