Norwich City defender Max Aarons has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Aarons joined the Canaries in 2016 and after progressing through their academy, he has established himself as an integral part of the side in recent years.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Norwich's Championship title wins in 2019 and 2021 and he was once again a regular last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 48 appearances in all competitions as David Wagner's side finished 13th in the table.

He was part of the England squad that won the European Under-21 Championship this summer, making four appearances during the tournament.

The likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have previously been credited with an interest in Aarons and it seems that he has no shortage of suitors again this summer.

As speculation over Aarons' future gathers pace, we rounded up all the latest news involving the defender.

What is the latest Max Aarons transfer news?

Southampton leading the race

According to talkSPORT, Southampton are "favourites" to sign Aarons this summer.

The Saints are said to have lined Aarons up as a replacement for Tino Livramento, who is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The Magpies had an initial £15 million bid rejected for Livramento, but journalist Alex Crook claims that despite increasing their offer to "around £30 million all-in", it was once again turned down by Southampton.

Newcastle's latest proposal falls short of Livramento's valuation, with the Saints said to be demanding £50 million for the 20-year-old.

Southampton seem to be holding firm on their asking price, but it does seem they are planning for life without the right-back, with Aarons emerging on their transfer radar.

Aarons has been a long-term target for the Saints, with the club having a loan bid rejected last summer and it would be a huge coup if they were to get a deal over the line.

Fulham and West Ham interest

Southampton could face competition for Aarons, with Premier League sides Fulham and West Ham United both said to be keen.

The Telegraph reported last month that the Cottagers were considering a £10 million bid as they look to strengthen at right-back after Cedric Soares returned to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell.

The Hammers were keeping tabs on Aarons in 2021 and they could reignite their interest this summer, as per talkSPORT.

Norwich stance revealed

Aarons has one year remaining on his contract at Carrow Road, but sporting director Stuart Webber revealed that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

"I think it’s time probably for Max to make a move, if I’m honest. I’ve said that to him," Webber told The Athletic in May.

"I think he’s outgrown the club. I think he’s ready to go and he needs a new stimulus now, and that’s OK. But it’s got to be right for us as a club because we’d rather lose him on a free in a year than sell him cheap now, which then devalues our other players and we still then have to replace him.

"We’re comfortable if Max ends up leaving in a year. We would’ve had six years worth of incredible work over probably by then, 250 games, out of a guy who cost us £10,000 from Luton.

"I think we definitely got our money’s worth there. If that’s what happens, it happens."