Max Aarons issues one-word Norwich City message after Huddersfield Town mauling

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons took to Instagram last night to celebrate his team’s thumping 7-0 win over struggling Huddersfield, putting a one-word caption of ‘closer.’

Norwich extended their impressive unbeaten run in the Championship to 12 games after an impressive night under the lights at Carrow Road, and as Aarons eludes to, they are edging ever closer to sealing promotion.

Aarons, who was playing his 39th game of the season, watched as Teemu Pukki scored yet another hat-trick and he himself even managed to get an assist late in the game for Jordan Hugill.

The 21-year-old full-back had been a part of England’s U21 side that crashed out of the group stages in the recent European Championship, but it has been business as usual for the defender since his return to East Anglia.

Aarons was subject to a lot of Premier League interest when Norwich were relegated last season. However, the youngster decided to stay with Norwich and his loyalty looks set to be rewarded with a spot back in the Premier League.

Norwich now sit eight points clear of second place Watford and have built a 17 point gap over third place Brentford. If results go there way Norwich could secure promotion back to the Premier League in their next game if Brentford and Swansea both fail to pick up points.

Daniel Farke’s side travel to a Derby side who are fighting for their Championship survival at the bottom of the table. However, Norwich will be in no mood to rest on their laurels as they aim to secure their Premier League status.

The Verdict

Aarons and Norwich look set to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking.

The full-back has had another fantastic season with the Canaries and the side will be relying on him to continue his good work in the Premier League.

Aarons has been a fantastic to the club and has shown great loyalty at such a young age.