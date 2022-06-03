Max Aarons from Norwich City to Brentford: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Norwich City are preparing for life in the Championship once again, having had another brief stay in the top flight of English football.

For the second time in three seasons, the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League immediately, only this time it was a different manager at the helm as Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke mid-way through the season.

There are not many assets that would be worth eight figures at Carrow Road in terms of players anymore, but one of those who perhaps is and is still at the club is right-back Max Aarons.

The 22-year-old though could be on the move, with Brentford linked with a move for the England under-21 international.

What do we know so far?

Brentford are in the market for a right-back or a wing-back, having been linked with Djed Spence of Middlesbrough and now Aarons.

Per The Athletic, Aarons is on their list of targets, along with Spence and Bologna’s Scotland international Aaron Hickey, although what order the Bees have the trio in their list of preference is unclear.

Following their relegation back to the second tier, Norwich are set to allow Aarons to depart the club for the right price, and with Brentford securing their status in the Premier League for another season, they will have the funds to make a reasonable offer.

Is it likely to happen?

Brentford are a club on the up, as evidenced by their solid 2021-22 season and being able to attract Christian Eriksen to play for them, so you could see why Aarons would want to move to the Londoners.

However, they may face some competition, with FLW exclusively reporting in May that Manchester United are considering a deal involving Ethan Laird heading to Carrow Road in exchange for Aarons.

That may be more tempting for the Canaries, who would be getting a like-for-like replacement in through the door at the same time.

As of now though, Brentford’s interest appears a bit more concrete and it wouldn’t be a shock if an official offer is lodged in the coming weeks.