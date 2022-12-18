Max Aarons departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Norwich City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Although things have not been plain sailing for Norwich City so far this season, they are well positioned in the Championship as January approaches.

Indeed, with 22 matches played, the Canaries sit 4th in the second tier, albeit six points behind Sheffield United in 2nd.

However things may have been, it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that Dean Smith’s side go on a mega run at some stage and get themselves right in the thick of the automatic promotion race.

First, though, they must navigate the January transfer window and these two nightmare scenarios that could arise.

Max Aarons departs

One situation the club certainly will not want to arise is the departure of Max Aarons.

The young full-back has been consistently linked with a move away from the club in recent years and it was the same in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

At the end of October, too, Aarons was once again linked with a move to Manchester United as they seek reinforcements in the right-back position.

With Aarons’ contract expiring in 2024, Norwich’s ability to cash in on the player gets weaker by the month, but, surely they will want to avoid doing so in January if they are serious about promotion.

Gabriel Sara departs

Another player departing that could be considered a bit of a nightmare for Norwich City is Gabriel Sara.

Sara signed for the Canaries back in the summer and has made 16 Championship appearances so far.

In recent weeks, he has really began to find his feet at Carrow Road, with a regular run in the side, but, as per reports, Serie A side Torino are tracking the Brazilian at present.

If they were to follow through on their interest and make a bid it would surely have to be a monster offer for Norwich to consider it, but, if such a situation did arise and Sara moved on, it would be a nightmare for Norwich considering they have only recently acquired him.