Max Aarons and Tottenham: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Norwich City are facing an anxious end to the January transfer window.

The club are enjoying a great season so far as they look to immediately bounce back following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

As it stands the Canaries are firmly on track to secure automatic promotion, but that could change if they lose their best players this month.

One player linked with a move away is Max Aarons, but what’s the latest on his future?

What do we know so far?

Max Aarons has been heavily linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur were first linked with a move for the 21-year-old last year after an impressive season in the Premier League with the Canaries.

Since then the defender has really kicked on and looks set to be playing top flight football before long.

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson even suggest a buy-to-loan deal could be the best solution for Spurs as they look to sign him while also ensuring that he still gets regular first team football, but as it stands there seems to be little in the way of confirmation that this is a genuine plan.

Pukki? Cantwell? – Can you name which Norwich City player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1st goal v Huddersfield - Away Adam Idah Teemu Pukki Kieran Dowell Onel Hernandez

Is a move likely to happen this month?

I just can’t see a move happening this month at all.

Max Aarons looks destined to play for one of the Premier League’s biggest sides but I just can’t see Norwich City letting him go this month.

They’re under no pressure to sell and given the integral role that he has under Daniel Farke, there’s certainly more to lose.

Perhaps this is a deal that will happen in the summer as I’m sure the interest from Spurs will only heighten, but for now I’m fairly confident that the player will still be at Carrow Road when the transfer window closes.