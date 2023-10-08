Highlights Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe has shown the pathway for young talent at the club with his remarkable rise from cameo appearances to regular first-team player.

Kellen Fisher, a young defender, has made a strong impression in the EFL Cup, but faces competition from experienced professionals to break into the first team regularly.

Pedro Lima, an exciting addition to Norwich's ranks, is a technically gifted midfielder who is being closely monitored for his development in Premier League 2.

Norwich City are no strangers to producing top EFL talent.

The emergence of Jonathan Rowe has naturally taken centre stage this season with the young winger scoring five Championship goals with one assist so far in his breakthrough campaign.

More importantly, the 20-year-old has distinctly shown the pathway for talent at Norwich, a chance to shine in the first team with his remarkable rise from senior-team cameos to being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Rowe, however, is not alone in that journey, the likes of Max Aarons, Jacob Murphy and Andrew Omobamidele all making their name known in East Anglia with the trio all now playing at the highest level.

With Norwich hoping to join them after an underwhelming finish last term, David Wagner may call on the academy once more to give his side an added edge in this hotly-contested campaign with some already getting their chance to sign in the opening stages of the season.

Kellen Fisher

Following a promising first stint in senior football with National League side Bromley last term, playing 25 times, the young defender made the move to Norwich this season and has certainly made an impression.

The 19-year-old has routinely made Championship matchday squads this term, but it is the EFL Cup where he has really been able to shine. Fisher started all three cup outings against Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City and Fulham, assisting the added-time winner against Rangers with a perfectly-weighted cross finding the head of Jonathan Rowe to power home at Loftus Road.

The teenager, however, will have his work cut out for him to break into the first team on a regular basis with experienced professionals Danny Batth, Shane Duffy and Grant Hanley all standing in his way.

Jaden Warner

A fellow defender, Warner made his professional debut against Fulham in the EFL Cup, playing the full 90 minutes as the Canaries fell to a 2-1 defeat to Premier League opposition.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture in the U21s setup for the past three seasons, recording 50 Premier League 2 appearances in the Norwich defence and will certainly be looking to translate impressive performances at youth level onto the professional scene.

Pedro Lima

Lima looks to be an exciting addition to the Norwich ranks, linking up with the U21s initially this term.

While only joining on loan from Palmeiras, the 20-year-old is clearly a player Norwich view as an option long term and will be keeping a close eye on his development in Premier League 2.

A technically gifted and composed midfielder, he also boasts experience in the CONMEBOL Libertadores with his parent club as well as featuring in Brazil's U20 squads.

Tony Springett

Springett is another player coming off the back of his first season in professional football, spending last season on loan at Derby County where he only played 10 times in League One for the Rams.

An underwhelming move on paper, the young attacking-minded player has already featured six times in the second tier this term, but his productivity in the final third has left a lot to be desired.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact in front of goal and could benefit from another loan to get regular minutes under his belt with the Ireland U21 international looking to make the step-up sooner rather than later.