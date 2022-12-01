Mauricio Pochettino issues “great” QPR verdict in response to questions about manager vacancy

Former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has labelled QPR a “great club” after fielding questions about the manager vacancy at Loftus Road.

The Championship club are searching for a permanent replacement for Mick Beale after he left under controversial circumstances to take charge of Scottish giants Rangers.

Paul Hall has taken interim charge of the first team and led them to a 2-1 victory over Livingston in a friendly this week but the R’s will want their new manager at the helm before the full schedule restarts on the 10th of December.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, Coventry City manager Mark Robins, and Manchester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy are among those that have been linked so far but one name that is not in the running is Pochettino.

The Argentine has been out of a job since leaving PSG in July and is currently covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for various media outlets.

He fielded tongue-in-cheek questions from Sky Sports reproter Kaveh Solhekol about the vacancy at Loftus Road and revealed his great respect for the west Londoners.

The former Spurs boss said: “They didn’t call me.

“It’s a great club. A great club.”

When asked whether his phone number should be given to the R’s club chiefs, he replied: “Of course, always. It’s a pleasure to listen.”

The Verdict

As brilliant as it would be, there’s no way we’re going to see Pochettino replacing Beale in the Hoops dugout but supporters will love to hear his positive verdict on the west London club.

The Argentine knows plenty about the landscape of English football and lives in London, which it seems has helped him generate an appreciation for the R’s.

While they will never have expected a big name like Pochettino, fans will likely want to see the club make a forward-thinking and ambitious next hire rather than just going for a safe pair of hands.

Les Ferdinand and co. should be look to use this as an opportunity to bring in an exciting coach.