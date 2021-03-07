Mauricio Pochettino discusses ‘beautiful relationship’ with Watford January arrival

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has labelled his son and Watford January arrival Maurizio Pochettino as “really professional” and highlighted their “beautiful relationship”.

The 19-year-old left Tottenham to join the Hornets in January and was named on the bench by Xisco Munoz for the game against Wycombe last week.

The winger wasn’t called upon by the Watford boss as the promotion hopefuls swept aside the Chairboys 2-0 but it hints that the winger could be set to make his professional debut soon.

Maurizio Pochettino is a product of both the Southampton and Spurs academies, having been at those clubs while his father was in charge of the senior side but remaining in north London after his sacking in 2019.

The new PSG boss is full of praise for his son and one of Watford’s newest recruits. Speaking to The Athletic, he talked up the teenager and discussed their relationship.

He said: “He’s really professional, he’s an amazing guy.

“It’s normal, he’s my son, that’s a father’s opinion always.”

The former Saints and Spurs boss continued: “It is a beautiful relationship.

“We’re now suffering a little bit with the distance and difficulties to travel but I’m still happy, because he is happy.”

The move to Vicarage Road appears to have paid dividends already given his involvement in the first-team squad last week.

Can you remember how many league goals each of Watford’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Marlon King 18 20 22 24

The Verdict

While the 19-year-old has clearly had some advantages in his development, he will likely have faced constant suggestions he was only there due to his father but his involvement in Munoz’s squad at a new club show that he’s a talented young player.

There’s no doubt that they’ll be more focus on how he progresses than most of the young players at Vicarage Road.

He seems to have impressed enough to have fought his way into the first-team picture after just a few months at the club, which is hugely impressive.