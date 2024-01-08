After a disappointing first half of the season in English football with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea starlet Andrey Santos could be on the move again in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old signed for Chelsea a year ago from Vasco Da Gama in a £13 million deal after he scored eight goals in the second tier of Brazilian football from midfield, but he was loaned back to his former club for the first half of 2023.

Andrey Santos' Vasco da Gama Serie B Stats, 2022 Season Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 86 Goals 8 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 1.4 Touches Per Game 53.0 Pass Accuracy 78% Key Passes Per Game 0.8 Big Chances Created 4 Big Chances Missed 3 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 2.9 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.8 Duels Won Per Game 8.4 Possession Lost Per Game 11.9 Stats Provided By Sofascore

Arriving in West London last summer though, Santos was sent to Forest on loan to see if he could handle the demands of the Premier League - with just two appearances in all competitions though in the first half of the season, naturally Chelsea decided to recall him due to his lack of game-time.

Now though, a whole host of Championship clubs are interested in Santos, with HITC reporting that Sunderland, Hull City and West Brom have all showed an interest in taking the young Brazilian on for the rest of the season.

Pochettino: Chelsea set to decide on Santos loan move in next couple of weeks

It doesn't appear though that there will be an immediate decision on the future of Santos thanks to his involvement in Brazil national team proceedings.

With the Olympic Games coming up later this year, Santos has gone to join his fellow national team youngsters in a training camp in his native country, and in that time a decision is set to be made on whether the teenager will remain at Stamford Bridge for the remaining few months of the season or if he will head back out on loan.

"Andrey is going to Brazil to join the national team," Pochettino has said on Santos' short-term plans, via the Chelsea official website.

"For one month, he is going to be out of the dynamic of the club.

"During this time, we will decide if it is good for him to move on loan again or whether he stays with us when he is back from the national team."

Santos could benefit from Championship switch - Sunderland could be the best fit

For whatever reason, Santos was not given a look-in at Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper, so Chelsea will have to somewhat lower their sights for his next loan move.

The Championship could really develop the youngster physically, and out of the three clubs said to be keen on Santos, Sunderland could do with him the most.

Corry Evans has been out for a year and the Black Cats are actually lacking a bit of depth in their engine room - some more experience would be perhaps ideal but Santos is clearly a talent and if they are offered the chance to take him for the remainder of the season, then they should jump at the chance.

Mick Beale is clearly a good coach and he could use his connections as a former youth coach with the Blues to try and bring the Brazilian to the Stadium of Light.