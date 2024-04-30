This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Louie Sibley’s contract is set to expire at Derby County this summer following the conclusion of the League One season.

The 22-year-old came through the Rams academy system, breaking into the first-team squad during the 2019-20 campaign.

He has been a regular presence in Paul Warne’s squad in League One this season, featuring 38 times as the club clinched promotion to the Championship after a two-year hiatus in the third tier of English football.

However, his contract is set to expire, meaning he could depart Pride Park for nothing this summer if no extension is agreed.

With promotion now secure, plans will surely be underway on whether or not to look for an agreement with the versatile youngster.

Louie Sibley - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 11 (9) 5 (2) 2020-21 30 (10) 1 (0) 2021-22 26 (11) 1 (0) 2022-23 42 (26) 3 (1) 2023-24 38 (23) 4 (3)

Does Louie Sibley deserve a new Derby County contract?

FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that Sibley has performed well enough in recent weeks and months to deserve a fresh contract renewal with the Rams.

Woodward believes the move to wing-back for Sibley - who is naturally an attacking midfielder - has made him become a more mature and well-rounded part of the team at Pride Par

“If you’d asked me about Louie Sibley three or four months ago I’d have probably said he needs a new challenge, he needs time away from Derby,” Woodward told Football League World.

“But, the last couple months of the season, he really did step up.

“He scored some crucial goals, he played that wing-back role expertly, he wasn’t diving in.

“He looks like he’s matured and grown up as a player, making the right decision more often than not now.

“We always knew he had an eye for goal, and he could do something special, but he’s just been a bit more consistent, a bit more grown up, and reads the game really well.

“For me, I would be giving him a new contract.

“I think he deserves it after what he’s done in the last two or three months of the season."

Derby County's promotion success

Derby sealed second place in the League One standings on Saturday with a 2-0 win over bottom of the table Carlisle United.

Goals from Max Bird and James Collins saw Warne’s team clinch second place ahead of Bolton Wanderers.

The Whites dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Peterborough United anyway, meaning the gap between the two teams ended up being five points.

Derby will now be planning for life in the Championship, having earned their return to the second tier after two seasons in League One.

Louie Sibley’s contract will surely be a priority for Derby County

Sibley came through the academy system at Derby, which gives him a strong connection to the club.

He has played his role in helping the Rams earn their promotion back to the Championship, and now deserves to play a role in their upcoming survival attempt.

Derby will surely be keen to extend his stay, especially with how well he has performed recently.

It remains to be seen how much the club will be able to spend this summer, but keeping Sibley also means they won’t have to put any resources into replacing him in the squad, as he would otherwise leave for nothing as a free agent anyway.