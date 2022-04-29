Matty Wolfe gives his honest verdict on the current mood at Barnsley

Barnsley have had a poor season this year and it’s been topped off by their relegation to League One which was recently confirmed.

This weekend they face Preston in an early kick-off before a game against West Brom on the final day.

As they currently sit bottom of the league, midfielder Matty Wolfe reflected on how the week has been at Barnsley as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s probably been the lowest week. Seeing the lads, everyone is devastated. Obviously, the game against Blackpool, we wanted to go out and press and get in their faces, and things just didn’t go to plan again.

“It’s obviously hard to put a finger on what’s going wrong, but nothing seems to be falling for us and they were the better team again. We didn’t deserve to get anything and it was a poor game for everyone.

“There’s no explanation; we haven’t been good enough – and that’s everyone, really. People are putting in shifts, but even myself in the last couple of games I haven’t been good enough at all.

“I know it’s cliche, we’ve got to keep going and that’s all we can do.

“There’s no point pretending we’re doing well. To be honest, the other day [against Blackpool] I don’t think there’s many positives to go on, probably Marshy coming on and doing well is the only positive we can take from that game.”

21-year-old Wolfe has only made 14 appearances for Barnsley’s first team this year but looking ahead to his future he said: “I’ll play these last two games, give everything and work hard through the summer and come back stronger and fitter and try and get as many games as I can in a successful team next season.”

The Verdict:

This season has been a poor one for the Tykes without much to shout about although Matty Wolfe may have been one of the only positives to come out of the season as he has started to step up to the first team.

Furthermore, despite being only 21-years-old, Wolfe has stepped up this season and taken responsibility for his own performances and his team’s performances.

He has been brutally honest about how the Tykes have done this season but with two games left to play this season, they can only hope they can finish the season on somewhat of a high.

Wolfe will now be looking ahead to next season with his side hoping he can have a bigger role to play and be part of a squad that comes straight back up.