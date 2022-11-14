Matty Taylor makes admission after big Oxford United win

Oxford United striker Matty Taylor admitted he was relieved to score his first league goals of the season in the 4-0 win over Port Vale at the Kassam Stadium in League One on Saturday.

It has been a disappointing season for the U’s so far, currently finding themselves 12th in the table, five points from the play-offs.

Karl Robinson’s side were widely expected to challenge at the top end of the division after narrowly missing out on the top six last term, but they have struggled for consistency and have only managed six wins from their 18 games.

On an individual level, no player has had a more frustrating campaign than Taylor. The 32-year-old notched 20 goals in all competitions for the Yellows last season, but prior to Saturday had yet to get off the mark in the league, with his only goals coming in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But Saturday’s game against the Valiants brought a change in fortunes. Billy Bodin opened the scoring for the hosts, before Taylor doubled the lead in the 27th minute. Bodin then added a third in the 62nd minute and Taylor secured a comfortable win and his second four minutes later.

Another positive for Robinson is Bodin’s contribution, with the front man also having a quiet season by his own standards, with just one goal prior to the weekend. The victory ensured the U’s have lost just one of their last seven games and Taylor says he was delighted to play his part.

“It was relief, it’s been a bit of a stop-start to the season with being injured and the suspension, and not scoring as freely,” Taylor told This is Oxfordshire.

“I’m delighted to get a couple and for Billy to get a couple as well.”

Taylor, who missed a good chance to bag his hat-trick in the game, believes that there are signs of improvement and that results have not always been reflective of his side’s performances this term.

“It was a really good win, I thought everyone all over the pitch was pretty good,” Taylor continued.

“I thought we defended magnificently and took our chances when they came along.

“It was a good win all round and it’s something to keep building on, we’ve had a few good results lately but we’ve got to stay on it.

“We’ve been on a steady run recently and we just want to keep building it.

“It’s not been an ideal season, we’re improving and the results have definitely showed that.

“Even before the results, we were playing well in spells but not for the whole game, and we were getting punished, but that’s just part of football.

“For myself, I’d like to have been scoring more but that’s the life of a striker sometimes, you’ve just to keep going.

“I haven’t really been missing many, which was a frustration, but you’ve got to keep getting in the box and hopefully the lads will find you.”

The former Bristol Rovers man was also full of praise for fellow striker Gatlin O’Donkor, who filled in during Taylor’s absence due to his recent suspension.

“Gatlin’s a very good player, he’s got strength, pace, power and a lovely left foot,” Taylor explained.

“More importantly, he’s a lovely lad.

“I was buzzing for him the other week when he scored, and if he keeps doing what he’s doing, then he’ll get a lot more chances on the pitch and show everyone what he can do.

“I chat to him quite regularly, he’s a great lad.

“He’s eager to learn and he’s got bags of potential.

“He’s more than ready to play at this level, and hopefully we’ll see more of him.”

The verdict

It was a crucial win for Oxford at the weekend, with Taylor’s return to the scoresheet hugely significant.

After his excellent form last term, it has been surprising to see Taylor take so long to get off the mark in the league, but he is not the only member of his team to have disappointed this campaign.

The U’s would regularly outscore teams on their own patch last season, but Saturday’s win was just their third at the Kassam Stadium so far.

There has been a steady improvement in Robinson’s side in recent weeks and they will be hopeful that both Taylor and Bodin can take confidence from the game against the Valiants moving forward.

The Yellows are now just five points off the play-offs and if they can continue their upturn in form, combined with the inconsistency of some of those and around the top six, they could still mount a challenge.