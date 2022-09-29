Matty Taylor in 3rd: Oxford United’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

It has been a disappointing start to the League One season for Oxford United so far.

After missing out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season, last campaign saw the U’s fall just short of the top six, with an eighth place finish.

But after a busy summer transfer window at the Kassam Stadium, hopes may have been high that Karl Robinson’s side could could again push for promotion to the second-tier this time around.

That however, is yet to show signs of happening, with Oxford currently 19th in the League One table, with just ten points from their nine league games so far.

Given the quality and experience there is in their side, that does seem to suggest that the U’s have been underperforming in the past couple of months.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the ten most valuable players in Oxford’s current squad, according to Transfermarkt, right here.