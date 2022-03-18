Matty Pearson praises “brilliant” Huddersfield Town teammate as he talks tactical flexibility

Huddersfield Town are one of the most tactically flexible sides in the Championship this season, switching from one system to another seamlessly in games.

One very underrated individual in their ability to do that is Ollie Turton, a summer signing that arrived with little fanfare from Blackpool.

Turton has emerged as Carlos Corberan’s go-to right-back ahead of the flair of Pipa, providing a reliable presence in the channel behind Sorba Thomas and also showing flexibility to create a three-man defence when Harry Toffolo bombs forward on the opposite side.

“Ollie has been brilliant,” Matty Pearson, Huddersfield’s right-sided centre-back, told this morning’s press conference.

“It’s always nice to have a right-back like Ollie, who you don’t even have to speak to him, you just know he’s got your back and he’s behind you when crosses are coming in.

“That’s what you want as a centre-back.

“He’s professional, he brings a lot to the team, and he probably doesn’t realise it.”

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

Turton missed out on the starting line-up in the midweek defeat to Millwall, as Huddersfield produced one of their most disappointing performances of what’s been a pretty memorable season.

Corberan, instead, opted for a 3-4-3 system, with Pearson, Tom Lees and Levi Colwill in defence and Thomas with licence to get forward from wing-back. As it was, the space between Pearson and Thomas, where Turton usually would be, was an area Millwall had a lot of joy.

That fluidity between systems, which Turton is crucial to, was something else Pearson discussed ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Bournemouth.

“It’s difficult,” Pearson explained. “It depends on who you are playing.

“When they play two strikers up-front, three defenders gives you an extra man when you’re playing out.

“But we’ve been playing well with a four, so it’s difficult to say. I’m comfortable with either.

“A four gives us an extra player up the pitch, which is needed, but we are comfortable in both shapes.

“We have probably picked up more (points) with a four, but it’s good to have the flexibility to move between the two.”

Whether Corberan recalls Turton this weekend against Bournemouth remains to be seen, but it’s testament to how important he’s been tactically that you’d consider the place of someone like Thomas or Colwill to get him back in the side.

Not many would’ve predicted that when he first signed.