Matty Pearson makes Huddersfield Town claim ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson has said there is no time to dwell on Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Millwall ahead of AFC Bournemouth’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

A brace from Benik Afobe was enough to earn the home side all three points at The Den in midweek, leaving Huddersfield third in the Championship and three points behind their opponents this weekend.

AFC Bournemouth also have three games in hand over the Terriers.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, Pearson was keen to move on from the Millwall result.

“It’s not a feeling we’re used to – but it’s business as usual for us.” he said via Huddersfield Town’s Twitter.

“It’s not a nice feeling to lose, but you can’t win every game. There’s no time to dwell on it, it’s time to bounce back.”

“They had a game plan that worked, and we should have been better at finding a way to break that down.”

“We’ve done well up until this point, and we need to remember that and move forward from this.”

Saturday’s clash between Huddersfield and Bournemouth is key in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A win for Bournemouth would see them move six points clear of Huddersfield, and they would still have three games in hand over the Terriers.

Pearson, though, says the players will treat it just like any other game.

“Bournemouth are going to be good. We know that they have quality players, and we found it difficult away at their place.” he explained.

“We’ll get our heads down, treat it like any other game, and see what happens.”

“If you look at any game in the Championship, you can never guess what the result is going to be. It’s incredibly competitive, anyone can win.”

“You’ve got to keep your foot on the gas all the time, if you take a back seat, that’s when you become vulnerable.”

The match between the two sides is set for a 3pm kick-off tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

Pearson may be talking tomorrow’s match down and treating it like any other match but that doesn’t take away from how huge of a game it is at the top end of the table.

Three points for Bournemouth would not kill Huddersfield’s automatic promotion ambitions for sure, but, they would however, damage them significantly.

A win for Huddersfield on the other hand, could give them a big lift after a disappointing result in midweek and kickstart their push to be in the top two come the final whistle on the 7th May.

With huge stakes on the line for both sides, it looks set to be an exciting tie tomorrow afternoon.