Notts County will already be putting plans in place ahead of the 2024/25 League Two season, with the hopes of improving on their mid-table finish this term.

The Magpies endured a difficult two-month period at the start of this year, falling dramatically from the play-off places but picking up some much-needed form in their final fixtures that can be used as momentum ahead of Stuart Maynard's first full campaign at the helm.

But one player that has arguably been missed more than most this season is midfielder, Matty Palmer. The 29-year-old is closing in on a return to the side having picked up an injury back in November, with his impact since arriving at the club in 2021 bigger than you may expect.

Matty Palmer's move to Notts County

Having started his career at Burton Albion, Palmer spent six years with the Brewers and made over 150 appearances for the club, along with a one-month loan to Oldham Athletic midway through the 2015/16 campaign.

He would complete a move to Rotherham United in January 2018, helping the Millers earn promotion to the Championship and playing 14 times in that period.

The following season, Palmer would make just 13 appearances in all competitions as he struggled with injuries and making an impression in the first-team, securing a loan switch to Bradford City the following season, where he featured 19 times.

The midfielder would move again after being recalled from his loan with the Bantams, moving to Swindon Town in the January transfer window, adding another promotion to his CV as they finished top of League Two in the 2019/20 season.

Palmer would make 26 appearances for the Robins, all coming in the second half of the season, having joined Wigan Athletic until January at the start of the campaign.

He would leave the club at the end of that season following the expiration of his contract, securing a switch to Meadow Lane and bring a wealth of Football League experience.

And during his time in the East Midlands, the 29-year-old has become a fan favourite for his impressive midfield displays.

Palmer featured in every single one of the Magpies' games during their National League success in 2023, but most surprisingly, starting as a substitute in Luke Williams' first two league games in charge at the club.

The Derby-born midfielder looked set to continue that form as Notts returned to the Football League, but suffered a serious knee injury in a defeat to Wrexham, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season after notching some impressive statistics during the early stages of the campaign.

Matty Palmer's 2023/24 Notts County statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Apps 16 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,343 Successful passes per 90 83.50 Pass accuracy 92.1% Touches per 90 102.39 Tackles won per 90 72.7%

It has since been confirmed that the club are eyeing a return for Palmer ahead of the new season, with his return considered almost like a new signing given the influence he has on this side, with many believing the 29-year-old's absence was a major reason for Notts' spiral down the table at the start of this year.

New Matty Palmer partnership will excite supporters

In the absence of Palmer, Notts acted quickly and brought in reinforcements in the shape of Dan Gosling to provide some midfield stability heading into the busy Christmas period.

But once the January transfer window opened, the Magpies were able to complete the signing of Scott Robertson from Fleetwood Town on a free transfer, and he has become a firm fans' favourite in such a short space of time.

His arrival at the club has been something that has lacked in recent years, with the 22-year-old possessing the right blend of grit and physicality, along with the ability to drive forward from midfield and possessing an array of passing prowess.

While nothing is yet to be decided on the futures of Jim O'Brien and John Bostock, who are both out of contract in the summer, it looks certain that should Palmer be ready to start the new season, that Notts have a solid foundation to build on with those two players in the middle of the park.

Uncertainty remains around some of the Magpies' top performers from their first season back in the Football League, but whatever happens, supporters are excited to see the midfield maestro who played a pivotal role in them returning to the EFL, hopefully leading them towards yet another promotion from the fourth tier.