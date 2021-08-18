Matty Longstaff to Huddersfield Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Huddersfield Town have reportedly held conversations with Newcastle United over a potential loan deal for Matty Longstaff.

The Northern Echo report that Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers have held talks over Longstaff’s availability, although Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, at this stage, appear to be frontrunners for his signature.

Nevertheless, we begin to breakdown Longstaff’s potential arrival at Huddersfield, as they remain an outside bet to land the midfielder’s signature.

Is it a good potential move?

From a Huddersfield point of view, you’d have to say it would be. The club will hope to make use of the Premier League loan market as 25-man squads are finalised in the top-flight, with Longstaff a capable midfield option.

When you look at it from Longstaff’s perspective, he needs game time, which he would get if he made the move to Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s side are lacking depth and quality in the midfield even before you consider the fact that Lewis O’Brien (their best midfielder) looks to be edging closer to signing for Leeds United.

Longstaff would cushion the blow of losing O’Brien in the short-term. Although it’s worth noting that Corberan would still probably need another body to pad out his squad.

Would he start?

You’d think that Longstaff had a better chance of starting games regularly at Huddersfield than he would at somewhere like Sheffield United.

Jonathan Hogg, Scott High and O’Brien started for Huddersfield in last night’s 1-0 win over Preston North End. The latter could well move on in the coming two weeks, Hogg will continue to play his usual role at the base of midfield, whilst High is still very young, establishing himself in the first-team.

Duane Holmes and Alex Vallejo are other midfield options, whilst Danel Sinani offers Corberan the option to play with a slightly more advanced central player.

A player of Longstaff’s quality, though, shouldn’t have too much trouble finding his way into the Huddersfield midfield on a regular basis.

What does he offer?

We’ve not seen as much of Longstaff as we might’ve expected after he announced himself to the Premier League with a goal against Manchester United. His senior appearances at St James’ Park only total 20.

The 21-year-old is versatile in the roles he can play in a midfield three, offers something of a goal threat – having scored three already in those 20 Newcastle appearances – and is a threat on the counter-attack.

Whatever move materialises for Longstaff this summer, it will be an important one. He’s still young at 21, but he needs to start making strides in senior football and there will be a motivation to make the most of whatever opportunity develops.

Huddersfield might not be leading the race to sign the Newcastle midfielder, but there’s no denying that potential agreement could work out nicely for both.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth Won more Lost more