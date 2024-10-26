Former Bristol City midfielder Matty James has expressed his delight at joining League One highflyers Wrexham on a short-term deal which lasts until January.

The 33-year-old was a regular feature for the Robins throughout his three-year stay, but departed Ashton Gate in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

According to the Mail Online, Championship duo Leeds United and Coventry City were interested in James' services over the summer, but a move never materialised.

By signing a player who was recently wanted by second tier clubs on a free transfer, Wrexham can feel as though they have completed a major coup in the market.

Matty James Bristol City stats Appearances 115 Goals 4 Assists 3

James is delighted to join Wrexham

The midfielder told the Red Dragons official club website: "It feels great to be given the opportunity to play again and to join a club that’s moving in a direction that everybody’s watching.

"I’m over the moon, and can’t wait to get started.

"It was a weird process for me, not being in a routine.

"I was training at Leicester, which I’m thankful for, but to be back inside a men’s environment here with the lads, they’re a fantastic bunch of lads, and I’ve loved every minute so far.

"I want to enjoy playing football again, to try to help, be around the group, and whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I’ll do.

"I want to build up in terms of fitness and game time, and there’s a lot of games coming up, so I want to earn some minutes and move forward from there."

Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson is also pleased to have secured James' services alongside the capture of fellow new signing Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: "I’d like to welcome Jon and Matty to the club.

"With injuries to George Evans, Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher, it was important to bring them in, and we look forward to working with the two of them."

James has been added to the Red Dragons registered EFL squad with immediate effect, meaning Parkinson can select the midfielder as soon as he deems it necessary.

James is a strong signing for Wrexham

The midfielder boasts a wealth of Championship experience, and is a quality addition for a side who are pushing for promotion out of League One.

It is no surprise that two high-profile second tier clubs were interested in his signature, while he was a part of the Leicester City side who won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League following an impressive 2013/14 season.

James plied his trade for the Foxes from 2012 right the way up until 2021, and was with the club when they won the Premier League title in 2016.

Sadly for the former England youth international, he was injured during the entirety of the Foxes' remarkable top-flight title-winning season, but he was still in and around a winning environment, and such experience could be invaluable to the Red Dragons.

The 33-year-old has also played at Championship level for Preston North End, Barnsley and Coventry, while the fact he made 37 appearances for the Robins in the second tier last term indicates that he could be one of the best midfielders in League One.

While James is on a short-term deal for now, it is not difficult to envisage the Red Dragons snapping him up on a permanent basis come January in an effort to bolster their promotion chances.