Matty James to Bristol City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Having released no fewer than 12 players at the end of the 2020/21 season, the upcoming summer transfer window will no doubt be a busy one for Bristol City.

Following the departure of so many players, the Robins will have to add plenty more to their side in order to ensure they have a competitive Championship squad next season.

One player it seems they will be adding is Matty James, with reports from Football Insider claiming that the Robins are close to agreeing a deal for the midfielder, who is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Leicester this summer.

James, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Barnsley and Coventry, had also been linked with Cardiff and Swansea, but now looks set to make the move to Ashton Gate, along with his former Leicester teammate Andy King.

But what will it mean for Bristol City if they do indeed complete the signing of James this summer?

We’ve weighed that up with a look at this prospective move right here.

Is it a good potential move?

It does seem as though this could be a useful addition for Bristol City.

James is a player who will bring plenty of Premier League and Championship pedigree to Ashton Gate, having spent all of his career playing at those levels.

Indeed, the midfielder’s Championship promotion know-how from his time with Leicester could certainly help Bristol City as they look to bounce back from that disappointing 19th place finish last season.

The fact that James is available for free could also help the Robins from a financial standpoint, when you consider the amount of business they may need to do to replace so many departing players.

Will he start?

You would imagine there will be plenty of opportunities for game time for James at Bristol City.

Following the departures of Henri Lansbury and Liam Walsh, there are roles in the centre of midfield to be claimed, something James will surely be planning to do.

Indeed, given that interest from elsewhere, you wonder whether Bristol City may have to guarantee James a certain amount of game time, to convince the midfielder to join the Robins ahead of one of those other potential suitors.

What does he offer?

Other than the extra option he provides in midfield, there is still quite a bit James will provide.

His experience of playing in sides at the top two levels of English football mean he is more than capable of making an impact, and potentially helping some of the club’s younger players.

James will be 30-years-old by the time the season starts, so he still has plenty of time left in his career, meaning he could still be an asset to Bristol City for some time to come yet.

It is also worth noting that the fact he is a teammate of Andy King from his time at Leicester, could help the duo link-up well were they to start together for the Robins, given they are already familiar with each other.