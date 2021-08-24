Matty James reveals how he is feeling at Bristol City

Premier League winner Matty James has had an up and down few years since leaving Leicester City, but seems to be hitting the ground running now reunited with Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

The Robins have picked up four points from as many games to begin the campaign, losing 1-0 at home to Swansea City on Friday evening, which was Russell Martin’s first league victory in charge of the Swans.

James is one of three additions so far this summer, adding needed freshness in the middle of the park, with the Robins finishing the 2020/21 season in extremely concerning form.

He spoke to BristolLive following their Friday evening defeat.

The 30-year-old said: “This is magnificent, the set up here is magnificent and I’m really enjoying my football. We’ve had a frustrating night tonight but I’m still enjoying it.

“The fans were fantastic tonight and they gave us such a lift. I think they could see that the effort was there, the endeavour was there and the chances were being created. We just didn’t get it in the end.”

With just one match to go before the international break, Pearson will lock horns Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City on Saturday looking to earn some added breathing space, currently two points above the bottom three.

The Verdict

After his first team involvement slowed down at Leicester, Matty James has readjusted to the Championship nicely, settling back into the swing of things at second tier level with loan spells at Barnsley and Coventry City in the last two seasons.

Bristol City have been crying out for leadership on the pitch in the last two campaigns and in James and fellow Premier League winner Andy King they have those qualities.

Pearson is a manager that splits opinion and has not set the world alight since departing the King Power Stadium, however his network of contacts could work wonders for the Robins this season. Pearson knows the level inside out and in Matty James, he has a man with a point to prove, looking to make up for lost time in his Football League career.

12 of these 25 Bristol City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. Bristol City were founded after 1900 Fake Not fake