Matty James makes Bristol City demand ahead of Championship return

Bristol City midfielder Matty James says his side need to be more “ruthless” in both boxes as they look to move away from the Championship relegation zone.

The Robins had a bright start to the season, losing just two of their opening eight league games. But since then, their form has declined significantly and they currently sit 18th in the table, just one point clear of the bottom three.

Nigel Pearson’s side are winless in their last five games prior to the World Cup break and return to action this weekend as they travel to face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

City were one of the league’s top scorers last season, but have struggled to replicate that this term, with key attacking players like Andreas Weimann, Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin all below their usual standards.

The problem for Pearson is that while his front men have been misfiring, the defensive issues of last campaign have continued and City have already conceded 29 goals.

With that in mind, James says that his side need to sharpen up at both ends of the pitch if they are to get out of their current predicament.

“For us now we’ve had a bit of a reset and everyone’s kind of buzzing again now and you just don’t know what this is going to do to the whole football league whether teams are going to carry on with the form they’ve had or reset and push on,” James told BBC Radio Bristol.

“I think it’s can we be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch. When we’re on top can we punish? Sheffield United was a key one. We were on top most of the game and we didn’t punish them and we conceded a poor goal where we weren’t ruthless enough in our own box.

“Can we be more consistent in picking out the crosses and not hitting the first man? These are the things that we are trying to work on. We’re getting into the areas, that would be a problem if we wasn’t so hopefully we do get into certain areas, play on the front foot – because that’s the way that it works for this team and got a lot of energy and legs in this young team and we have to use their attributes around more experienced players.”

The verdict

James is certainly correct in his assessment of what his team-mates need to do to improve.

The defensive record is a long-standing concern that Pearson has not yet been able to rectify and it is exacerbated with the goals drying up at the other end.

It will be easier said than done as City clearly have a number of players who are lacking confidence, particularly in forward areas.

On paper, the Robins have a squad that is more than good enough to pull away from the relegation zone.

But inconsistency has plagued Pearson during his time at Ashton Gate and his side need to pick up a few early results when the season resumes to avoid being dragged into a serious relegation fight.