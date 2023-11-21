Highlights Rotherham United's poor season and their position near the bottom of the Championship may have contributed to Matt Taylor's sacking.

Despite being given a four-year contract and successfully keeping the club up, Taylor's dismissal may have surprised some due to the confidence initially shown in him.

Phil Brown suggests that Taylor's playing style and recent heavy loss may have played a role in his sacking, highlighting a trend of style being prioritized over results in managerial decisions.

Rotherham United have had a poor season so far in the Championship as they currently sit third from bottom, four points off safety.

That would have been a reason why Matt Taylor was sacked by the club even though they would have known that they would have been in a relegation battle.

There was a lot of confidence given to him from the club at the time of his appointment as he was given a four-year contract and he repaid that as he managed to keep the club up, hence why it may have come as a surprise to some to see him get the sack.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan Sam Clucas Free Agent Permanent

Should Matt Taylor feel hard done by Rotherham United?

The fact he was given such a long contract, but barely a chance to turn a corner this season probably means Taylor has a right to feel aggrieved by the sacking.

Former Hull City manager Phil Brown has had his say on the decision, speaking on Football Daily 72+ he said: "It is an interesting one because if you go back to the previous manager Paul Warne who was promoted three times to that division (the Championship) and relegated twice and on the back of that.

"On the strength of that, shall we say as a manager that experience of getting promoted from the first division to the Championship, he then gets the Derby County job.

"Matty (Taylor) has been unlucky I think, very unlucky. They've been a bit of a yo-yo club, yes you want stability, I always remember when we had a yo-yo time at Bolton in the 90s, we got promoted three times to the Premier League but it was always about surviving in the Premier League, surviving at that next level."

Was Taylor sacked because of results or because of his style of play?

Taylor's last game for Rotherham was a 5-0 loss against Watford which would not have helped his chances of staying in the job but he did have some good results before that, most notably the 2-2 draw with title challengers Ipswich Town.

Brown believes that Taylor's playing style had something to do with it and that is why he thinks there has been some strange sackings so far this season.

He said: "I think Matty's a good coach, a good manager. He's had a little bit of experience. It looks to me that the straw that broke the camel's back was that five and I think the result got him this time.

"How much of the modern-day game is all about the way you play football, even in defeat you get beat five nil but are you playing the right style, are you still playing the right type?

"Are the owners seeing a way forward and if they're not seeing a way forward sometimes you get a strange sacking and there has been one or two so far this year.

"Gillingham when they sacked Neil Harris, Chopper, when they sacked Chopper it was out of the blue and you think to yourself is it just about style now, style over substance and it seems to be moving that way."

The Millers are still on the hunt for a new manager with the international break in its second week so their next games are just around the corner before the busy festive period.