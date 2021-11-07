Matty Godden shares Twitter message following Coventry’s dramatic win over Bristol City

Coventry City found themselves 2-1 down and a man down against Bristol City yesterday afternoon and were heading towards a second successive defeat on home soil.

The Sky Blues, who had made an unbeaten start to the season at the Coventry Building Society Arena, lost their first home game during the week against Swansea City.

However, a spirited fightback ensured that the Midlands club were not confined to a second point-less match at home.

A Chris Martin penalty and an Andreas Weimann strike, either side of a Matty Godden penalty meant that The Robins were heading to yet another victory on the road.

But, Callum O’Hare’s clinical finish in the 74th minute, followed by Godden’s second of the afternoon in stoppage time, earned The Sky Blues all three points.

Sharing a message on Twitter after the match, Godden said: “1-0 down and down to 10 men at half time…. Say no more. Absolute scenes in the 92nd minute. What a bunch of boys.”

1-0 down and down to 10 men at half time…. Say no more. Absolute scenes in the 92nd minute. What a bunch of boys 💙🤍 @Coventry_City pic.twitter.com/Nt6Bsqx7T6 — Matty Godden (@MattyGodden24) November 7, 2021

The Verdict

After playing the majority of the beginning of the season from the bench, Godden is certainly making the most of his recent appearances from the very start.

The prolific forward has six goals in just 576 Championship minutes thus far this season, netting four in his last four.

Given the options Mark Robins has at his disposal, starting up front is an excellent achievement at the moment, and Godden’s intelligence and subsequent ability is helping him nail down a starting place.

It remains to be seen if he will remain a vital part of Coventry’s season, but at the moment, it is difficult to pull him out from the starting XI.