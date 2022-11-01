Matty Godden sends Coventry City message after injury setback

Coventry City Matt Godden has given a positive update as he begins his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old has been a reliable figure for the Sky Blues over the years and he had enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign.

However, Godden has not played since the win over Sheffield United, missing the past three games as boss Mark Robins confirmed the forward is set for a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

Godden is now beginning the journey back and he shared an Instagram story with an update to the Coventry fans as he said ‘job done, comeback pending…’ following the operation.

Obviously, the World Cup break will reduce the number of games that Godden will miss, but his absence is sure to be felt in the short-term anyway for Robins.

The Sky Blues are back in action against Blackburn tonight at the CBS Arena as they look to get a result that could take them out of the relegation zone, although they still have games in hand on the sides around them.

14 questions about Coventry City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who was Coventry's first game of the season against? Bristol City Sunderland Millwall Hull

The verdict

This was a real setback for Godden and Coventry but it’s good to see that he still has a positive attitude and he is already looking at when he will be able to return.

Of course, this is still a blow as the Sky Blues don’t have the biggest squad but Robins will still back his side to get results.

Now, the focus is on Blackburn as they try to get a much-needed victory after the disappointing defeat against Blackpool last time out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.