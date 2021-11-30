Matty Godden reveals the two things that make Coventry City so special

Matthew Godden gave his insight on the importance of football fans and particularly those of Coventry City when he was interviewed on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast this week.

The 30-year-old explained how he did not enjoy the soulless 2020/21 campaign when asked what makes the Sky Blues special.

Godden said: “The history and the fans. It was difficult playing away at Birmingham anyway with no fans, but the fans helped us gain promotion from League One, the fans are any football club. It makes football, without the fans, football for me doesn’t exist.”

Coventry City’s incredible home form upon their romantic return to the CBS Arena this season has been one of the best feel-good stories in the EFL and Godden has played a huge role in that.

Trailing 1-0 and 2-1 with ten men against Bristol City immediately before the last international break was a very difficult game situation, but the way Godden inspired the Sky Blues to a 3-2 win with a brace and second half additional time winner will live long in the memory of all who were there.

Coventry have drawn their last three and only have a two point cushion inside the play-off places, Godden’s influence on and off the pitch will be of huge importance as they look to stay in the hunt in the coming months.

The Coventry squad have clearly taken to the home faithful and vice versa with the likes of Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres starting the campaign in devastating form. The Sky Blues face three of the current top eight in their next trio of fixtures, a run that could make or break their top six push as we approach the January transfer window.

With the goals as a collective drying up a touch in the last couple of months it would be a surprise for Coventry to bring in a couple of attacking players come the turn of the year. However, with the form Godden has shown, six goals in his last eight league games, the 30-year-old is sure to be high up in Mark Robins’ estimation for the remainder of the campaign.